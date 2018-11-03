Ashgate Hospicecare disassociates itself from Chesterfield Comic-Con

A Chesterfield hospice has dissociated itself from a child-friendly event which is being organised by a man who was kicked out of the nursing profession for misconduct against a vulnerable teenage patient.

As previously revealed by the Derbyshire Times, Lee Narroway, who also uses the name Lee Hall, will hold Chesterfield Comic-Con at the town's Queen's Park Sports Centre on Sunday, November 18.

Chesterfield Comic-Con stated on its Facebook page that it would be raising money for Ashgate Hospicecare on the day of the event.

In a statement, the Ashgate Road-based hospice said: "On Thursday, November 1, the Derbyshire Times published a story linking Ashgate Hospicecare to an event which is being run by someone accused of previous misconduct with a vulnerable teenage patient.

"Although we are aware all the proper checks have been carried out by Queen's Park Sports Centre we feel it is best to remove our name from this event."

In 2010, a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel found Mr Narroway guilty of misconduct and struck him off.



People can read the NMC report here.



The NMC panel ruled he 'made sexual contact' with a suicidal 17-year-old girl, referred to as Patient A, while he was a nurse at the Westwood Centre at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.

A spokesperson for Mr Narroway has told the Derbyshire Times he still disputed the NMC's findings and that all relevant checks for Chesterfield Comic-Con, including a Disclosure and Barring Service check, had been done.

