Post office in Derbyshire town at risk of closure amid plans to close 115 branches across UK – impacting 1,000 jobs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Post Office has confirmed today that 115 branches are at risk of being closed across the UK. Matlock’s post office on Bank Road is among the sites that could be transferred to a retail partner or independent postmaster – or be shut down permanently.
All of the branches that could be impacted by the move at Crown Post Offices, the remaining locations that are still owned directly by the Post Office.
The move is part of a transformation plan announced by the Post Office, which aims to increase postmaster pay by £250m over a five-year period – with hundreds of head office roles also at risk under these proposals.
Nigel Railton, Chair of Post Office Limited, said that the plans – which are subject to government funding – would help to “restore pride” in working for the firm.
He told postmasters that by the end of the first year of the transformation plan, they could expect an additional £120m in remuneration – along with a promise of less red tape and an amplified voice in decision making.
He said: “The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters. We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal.
“The value postmasters deliver in their communities must be reflected in their pockets, and this Transformation Plan provides a route to adding more than £250m annually to total postmaster remuneration by 2030, subject to government funding.
“It begins a new phase of partnership during which we will strengthen the postmaster voice in the day-to-day running and operations of the business, so they are represented from the frontline to the boardroom.”
Communication Workers Union boss, Dave Ward, said: “CWU members are victims of the Horizon scandal - and for them to now fear for their jobs ahead of Christmas is yet another cruel attack.
“While we are in the middle of a government review of the Post Office's future, the employer has embarked on its own strategic review.
“It seems the Post Office has learned no lessons from its chaotic and uncoordinated mistakes of the past.
“We call on the Post Office to immediately halt these planned closures and the attached consultations - which, historically, have been nothing but playing lip service - and engage with the CWU on protecting jobs and services.
“We also call on the government to intervene over this shambolic decision.”
The Post Office has 11,500 branches across the UK, with 9,000 operated by independent postmasters and another 2,000 run by retailers such as WH Smith.
The full list of post offices at risk across the UK can be found below:
Aldwych
Antrim
Baker Street
Bangor
Barnes Green
Barnet
Belfast City
Bexhill On Sea
Bideford
Birmingham
Bransholme
Breck Road
Bridlington
Brixton
Broadway
Caernarfon
Cambridge City
Canning Town
Chester Le Street
City of London
Clapham Common
Cosham
Cricklewood
Crossgates
Croydon High Street
Dereham
Didsbury Village
Dunraven Place
East Dulwich
Eccles
Eccleston Street
Edinburgh City
Furness House
Glasgow
Gloucester
Golders Green
Great Portland Street
Grimsby
Haddington
Hampstead
Harlesden
Harold Hill
High Holborn
Houndsditch
Hyde
Inverness
Islington
Kendal
Kennington Park
Kensington
Kettering
Kilburn
Kingsbury
Kingsland High Street
Kirkwall
Knightsbridge
Leigh
Leighton Buzzard
Liskeard
London Bridge
Londonderry
Lower Edmonton
Lupus Street
Manchester
Matlock
Melville Road
Merthyr Tydfil
Milton Keynes
Morecambe
Morley
Mount Pleasant
Mutley
Nailsea
Newquay
Newtownards
Northolt
Old Swan
Oswestry
Oxford
Paddington Quay
Paignton
Port Talbot
Portsmouth
Poulton Le Fylde
Prestwich
Raynes Park
Redditch
Roman Road
Romsey
Rotherham
Salford City
Saltcoats
Sheffield City
South Ockendon
South Shields
Southall
Springburn Way
St Johns
St Peters Street
Stamford
Stamford Hill
Stockport
Stornoway
Stroud
Sunderland City
Teignmouth
The Markets
Vauxhall Bridge Road
Wealdstone
Westbourne
Wester Hailes
Windsor
Worlds End
Yate Sodbury
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.