Man missing from Derbyshire since Wednesday found safe and well
A 43-year-old man missing from Matlock since Wednesday has been found safe and well.
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 10:36 am
Yesterday (Friday) police appealed for help tracing Steven Slater’s whereabouts after he went missing fro Matlock wearing an Adidas jumper, Adidas trainers and jeans.
However he has now been found.
Police said: “Missing man Steven Slater has been found.
“Thank you to everyone who helped share the appeal to find him.
“He is now safe and well.”