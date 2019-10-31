Man died after 'tragic accident' on Derbyshire road, inquest hears

A pensioner died after a 'tragic accident' on a Derbyshire road, an inquest heard.

Seventy-nine-year-old John Beach, who was also known as Trevor, passed away in hospital on April 18 - two days after he suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pedal cyclist.

On Wednesday, Chesterfield coroners' court heard friends Craig Bond and James Holmes were cycling on Nottingham Road, Ripley, at around 5pm on April 16 when the crash occurred.

Giving evidence, Mr Bond said: "He (Mr Beach) stepped out in front of me - he came out of nowhere.

"I couldn't have done anything to prevent it."

In a written statement read out by the coroner, Mr Holmes - who was cycling in front of Mr Bond moments before the collision - told how he saw Mr Beach emerge from the front of a stationary car.

He said: "We were travelling at around 20mph.

"The pedestrian came out with his head down.

"I shouted to him 'watch out'.

"I managed to avoid him and Craig attempted to go around the pedestrian but he continued to walk into Craig's path.

"Craig tried his best to avoid him."

Mr Watson, who was inside the stationary car, said Mr Beach 'had his head down and at no point did I see him look'.

He added: "He crossed in front of my car.

"It (the crash) all happened so fast."

Mr Watson said he got out of his car after the collision and administered first aid on Mr Beach.

Emergency services subsequently attended the scene and the road was closed between Brittain Drive and Steam Mill Lane.

Cristopher Beach said his father, who lived on Nottingham Road, died as a result of a 'tragic accident'.

PC Lee Simpson, a forensic collision investigator with Derbyshire Constabulary, said tests concluded there were no defects with Mr Bond's bike.

He told the court he carried out CCTV analysis and calculated that Mr Bond was travelling at an average speed of 38mph. The speed limit on Nottingham Road is 30mph.

However, Mr Bond said: "I can't believe that - it's got to be incorrect.

"I can't imagine doing 38mph on my push bike."

Mr Bond's wife said his bike was fitted with a Strava device which showed his speed 'at the point of impact was 18mph'.

Addressing PC Simpson, she said: "We don't feel your information is right - it's a massive misrepresentation."

After those concerns were expressed, coroner Sarah Huntbach adjourned the inquest to allow police to carry out further investigations.

