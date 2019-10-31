East 17 and 911 among 90s stars heading to Chesterfield Mecca this Christmas

Pop stars from the 90s are heading to Chesterfield this Christmas for a night of music and bingo.

East 17, 911, Flip N Fill, Big Brovaz, Booty Luv and Kelly Llorenna will perform their best-loved hits at the town's Mecca Bingo on Foljambe Road from 5.30pm on December 14.

Bingo players will have the chance to sing along to some of the 90s legends' biggest hits including Stay Another Day, True Love Never Dies and Boogie 2nite.

The DJ will then take to the decks to keep the party going late into the evening.

Martin Webster, club manager at Mecca Chesterfield, said: "Our Rewind events are always a sell-out and what better way to kick-start the night than Bonkers Bingo? With fun prizes, dance offs and hilarious games we'll really get the party started before embracing the 90s nostalgia.

"The line-up really is fantastic and I'm sure each and every band will have people singing along from the moment they take to the stage."

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rewind-your-christmas-at-mecca-chesterfield-feat-bonkers-tickets-59164329101

