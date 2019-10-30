Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins says December general election has “potential to change direction of Britain more than any other in history”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins says the December general election has the “potential to change the direction that Britain takes more than any other in history.”

Mr Perkins has been the town’s MP since 2010.

The Labour MP was re-elected in 2017 with a majority of 9,605.

The UK will go to the polls on December 12, the first time an election has been held in December since 1923.

Mr Perkins did not take part in yesterday’s vote due to a long-standing private family commitment. He was paired with a Conservative MP and they both agreed to miss the vote so that they could attend the events they needed to be at without it affecting the overall result.

“I greatly look forward to asking the people of Chesterfield to again do me the immense honour of making me their Member of Parliament,” Mr Perkins said.

“I have always taken seriously the trust of local people and in difficult times am proud that I have always been available in person and online for Chesterfield people to communicate with, and be answerable to.

“This election has the potential to change the direction that Britain takes more than any other in history. Alongside Brexit, this election will decide whether our NHS, our schools and police and other vital public services finally break free from nine years of Tory austerity or whether they sink further into the clutches of privatisation and service cuts that have decimated our NHS, care services, police and schools.”

He added: “That’s an argument I look forward to making on the streets of Chesterfield, even if I have to get my mittens and longjohns on to make it. Wrap up warm, change is coming.”