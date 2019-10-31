Chesterfield residents have chance to learn more about people from different backgrounds and cultures

Chesterfield residents have the opportunity to learn more about people from different backgrounds and cultures in the borough in an event organised by the Chesterfield Equality and Diversity Forum.

The forum, supported by Chesterfield Borough Council, is hosting the free Talk20 event at St Thomas's Centre on Chatsworth Road between 10am and 1pm on November 14. A free lunch is included.

Representatives from the following groups will be speaking:

- Chesterfield African Caribbean Community Association

- Derbyshire Gypsy Liaison Group

- Asian Association of Chesterfield and North Derbyshire

- Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Muslim Women’s Group

Each of these community groups will offer a 20-minute workshop focussing on the contribution they make to the community.

Councillor Sharon Blank, the council's cabinet member for governance, said: "We have received an extremely positive response to the previous training and information sessions organised by the Chesterfield Equality and Diversity Forum and I"d encourage people to come along and learn more about these community groups."

To book a place on the event, contact Katy Marshall by emailing katy.marshall@chesterfield.gov.uk or Allison Potter by emailing allison.potter@chesterfield.gov.uk, or call 01246 345247.

