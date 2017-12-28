Important message from Chesterfield charity after death of homeless man

The manager of Chesterfield charity Pathways has expressed her sadness after a homeless man died in the town - and told how people can help rough sleepers.

Paramedics found the body of David Fuller, 41, of no fixed abode, inside a derelict building on Chatsworth Road on Boxing Day night.

Sian Jones, manager of Pathways, said: "Pathways were saddened to hear of the death of David Fuller.

"Unfortunately David was not known to Pathways.

"One of the biggest concerns of Pathways is the hidden homeless, who we are not able to access to offer them support.

"We have an outreach worker who walks the streets to support rough sleepers but we are not always able to find everyone.

"At times it can be very difficult to keep people engaged with our service when there is no immediate solution to their housing needs - as Chesterfield has no direct access hostel or night shelter.

"People can help us to support the homeless by passing on information about Pathways to anyone who might be homeless and might not know about the service - and to contact Pathways if they come into contact with anyone who might not be accessing support."

Pathways is based at 120 Saltergate.

Its number is 01246 498204 and its website is www.pathwaysofchesterfield.co.uk.

A Chesterfield coroners' court official revealed Mr Fuller's name to the Derbyshire Times and said: "An investigation to establish the cause of his death started this afternoon."

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman added: "It's too early to say whether or not we're treating this as suspicious.

"Anyone with information should call us on 101, quoting reference 17000563474."

Residents have told of their shock and sadness at the news and offered their condolences to Mr Fuller's loved ones.

They added that the property where he was found has been derelict for a number of years.

It is currently on the market to be let as a possible shop or restaurant.

