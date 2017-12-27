VIDEO: Man's body found in Chesterfield

A man's body has been found in Chesterfield.

Paramedics made the tragic discovery inside a derelict building on Chatsworth Road on Boxing Day night.

The derelict building where the man's body was discovered.

Police were called to the scene at 6.20pm.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Investigations are continuing to identify the man and ascertain his cause of death.

"It's too early to say whether or not we're treating this as suspicious.

"Anyone with information should call us on 101, quoting reference 17000563474."

Police tape at the derelict building where the man's body was discovered.

Residents have told of their shock and sadness at the news and offered their condolences to the man's loved ones.

They added that the property has been derelict for a number of years.

It is currently on the market to be let as a possible shop or restaurant.

Additional reporting: Dan Hayes