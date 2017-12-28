BOXING DAY TRAGEDY: Man found dead in Chesterfield was homeless

A man who was found dead in Chesterfield on Boxing Day was homeless, the Derbyshire Times has learned.

Paramedics found the body of David Fuller, 41, of no fixed abode, inside a derelict building on Chatsworth Road on Tuesday night.

A Chesterfield coroners' court official revealed Mr Fuller's name to the Derbyshire Times and said: "An investigation to establish the cause of his death started this afternoon."

Police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman added: "It's too early to say whether or not we're treating this as suspicious.

"Anyone with information should call us on 101, quoting reference 17000563474."

Residents have told of their shock and sadness at the news and offered their condolences to the man's loved ones.

They added that the property has been derelict for a number of years.

It is currently on the market to be let as a possible shop or restaurant.

