Further details emerge as air ambulance called to north Derbyshire swimming pool 'incident'

An air ambulance spokesperson said: “Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance was tasked to a patient in cardiac arrest.

“Our crew was activated at 10.40am and arrived on scene at 11am.

Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance has released more details after crews were called to a north Derbyshire swimming pool.

"The patient was assessed and then conveyed to hospital – with our crew – via land ambulance.”

The pool at the centre was closed for abut an hour yesterday, and bosses thanked people for their patience.

A spokesperson said: “Our pool has now re-opened following an incident this morning. Thank you for your co-operation and your patience.”