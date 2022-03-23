Further details emerge as air ambulance called to north Derbyshire swimming pool 'incident'
The air ambulance has released more details after crews were called to a north Derbyshire swimming pool.
Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance said it attended an incident and crews cared for a patient in cardiac arrest at Dronfield Sports Centre yesterday.
An air ambulance spokesperson said: “Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance was tasked to a patient in cardiac arrest.
“Our crew was activated at 10.40am and arrived on scene at 11am.
"The patient was assessed and then conveyed to hospital – with our crew – via land ambulance.”
The pool at the centre was closed for abut an hour yesterday, and bosses thanked people for their patience.
A spokesperson said: “Our pool has now re-opened following an incident this morning. Thank you for your co-operation and your patience.”
North East Derbyshire District Council declined to comment further.