Mystery as Chesterfield's famous Crooked Spire appears on BBC's The One Show

The Diocese of Derby said it had received a few ‘disbelieving comments’ after an image of the spire of the Church of St Mary and All Saints appeared behind presenters Jermaine Jenas and Emma Willis.

A spokesperson said on Twitter: “So we've had a few disbelieving comments today - why was Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire the background image on The One Show, behind the presenters' heads last night?

"We're guessing that it was part of a strategy to make the show appear a little less London-centric. Any other ideas?”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said it was good to see the church getting the attention it deserved.

"Well done to The One Show – whatever the reason good to see the crooked Spire getting more national coverage.

“You can walk up to the top of it and see for miles, you know.”