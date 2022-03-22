Mystery as Chesterfield's famous Crooked Spire appears on BBC's The One Show

Church leaders were left surprised after Chesterfield’s famous Crooked Spire appeared as a background image on BBC’s The One Show last night.

By Tim Paget
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:52 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 3:54 pm

The Diocese of Derby said it had received a few ‘disbelieving comments’ after an image of the spire of the Church of St Mary and All Saints appeared behind presenters Jermaine Jenas and Emma Willis.

A spokesperson said on Twitter: “So we've had a few disbelieving comments today - why was Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire the background image on The One Show, behind the presenters' heads last night?

"We're guessing that it was part of a strategy to make the show appear a little less London-centric. Any other ideas?”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said it was good to see the church getting the attention it deserved.

"Well done to The One Show – whatever the reason good to see the crooked Spire getting more national coverage.

“You can walk up to the top of it and see for miles, you know.”

Church leaders were left surprised after Chesterfield’s famous Crooked Spire appeared as a background image on BBC’s The One Show last night. Image: Diocese of Derby, via Twitter.
ChesterfieldBBC