Mystery as Chesterfield's famous Crooked Spire appears on BBC's The One Show
Church leaders were left surprised after Chesterfield’s famous Crooked Spire appeared as a background image on BBC’s The One Show last night.
The Diocese of Derby said it had received a few ‘disbelieving comments’ after an image of the spire of the Church of St Mary and All Saints appeared behind presenters Jermaine Jenas and Emma Willis.
A spokesperson said on Twitter: “So we've had a few disbelieving comments today - why was Chesterfield’s Crooked Spire the background image on The One Show, behind the presenters' heads last night?
"We're guessing that it was part of a strategy to make the show appear a little less London-centric. Any other ideas?”
Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said it was good to see the church getting the attention it deserved.
"Well done to The One Show – whatever the reason good to see the crooked Spire getting more national coverage.
“You can walk up to the top of it and see for miles, you know.”