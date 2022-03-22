North Derbyshire swimming pool closed this morning after 'incident'
A leisure centre swimming pool in north Derbyshire has reopened after being closed this morning due to an ‘incident’.
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 1:40 pm
The pool at Dronfield Sports Centre was closed for abut an hour earlier today, and bosses thanked people for their patience.
A spokesperson said: “Our pool has now re-opened following an incident this morning. Thank you for your co-operation and your patience.”
MORE: Derbyshire campaigners protest outside Chancellor Rishi Sunak's office ahead of Budget statement
The centre had earlier warned residents about the pool closure but confirmed the rest of the site was open as normal.