Firefighters tackle ferocious blaze in tinder-dry Derbyshire woodland - and plea for help catching arsonists

Crews from the Shirebrook station tackled the blaze in Shirebrook which covered around 100 square metres of woodland – and firefighters are asking people to help, if they believe fires are being started deliberately
In a statement the Fire Service said: “Crews attended approximately 100sqm of woodland well alight
“If you have any information about deliberate fire setting in your area, did you know you can report it anonymously to #FireStoppers by calling 0800 169 5558.”
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service has also warned residents about the potential fire hazard from barbecues during the current heatwave.
A spokesperson said: “It may only be bangers an burgers to you, but to us a BBQ is a potential fire risk.
“Ensure you keep your BBQ away from the house, shed, garage, fence or overhanding trees and only use BBQ lighters”