Firefighters tackle ferocious blaze in tinder-dry Derbyshire woodland - and plea for help catching arsonists

Derbyshire firefighters tackled a ferocious blaze in tinder-dry woodland after fire broke out overnight on Satuday night into Sunday morning.

By Phil Bramley
Monday, 11th July 2022, 9:10 am
Crews from the Shirebrook station tackled the blaze in Shirebrook which covered around 100 square metres of woodland – and firefighters are asking people to help, if they believe fires are being started deliberately

In a statement the Fire Service said: “Crews attended approximately 100sqm of woodland well alight

The blaze covered around 100 square metres

“If you have any information about deliberate fire setting in your area, did you know you can report it anonymously to #FireStoppers by calling 0800 169 5558.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue service has also warned residents about the potential fire hazard from barbecues during the current heatwave.

A spokesperson said: “It may only be bangers an burgers to you, but to us a BBQ is a potential fire risk.

“Ensure you keep your BBQ away from the house, shed, garage, fence or overhanding trees and only use BBQ lighters”

The heatwave has left woodlands tinder dry
