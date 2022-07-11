Drink driver claims ‘sun blinded him’ after crashing off road in Derbyshire

A man who was found to be more than four times the legal drink drive limit blamed the low sun after crashing off the road in Derbyshire.

By Alana Roberts
Monday, 11th July 2022, 8:48 am
Updated Monday, 11th July 2022, 8:49 am

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit took to Twitter on Saturday night (July 9) to share details of the incident.

The man told police he'd been temporarily blinded by the sun and as a result had careered off the road in South Normanton.

But a breath test later revealed he was significantly over the legal limit for drink driving, which currently stands at 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Derbyshire RPU shared pictures of the crash in South Normanton on Saturday (pictures: Derbyshire RPU)

Read More

Read More
Man suffers serious injuries following reports of assault in Derbyshire town

He was subsequently arrested and taken to police custody before being charged with drink driving.

Posting pictures of the crash on Twitter, Derbyshire RPU said: “South Normanton. Claims the sun blinded him on approach to the new roundabout.

“Nowt to do with blowing 154 at roadside. 151 in custody. Thankfully no injuries...or worse. #HorrendousReading #Charged.”

Derbyshire RPU shared pictures of the crash in South Normanton on Saturday (pictures: Derbyshire RPU)

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.