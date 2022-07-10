Man suffers serious injuries following reports of assault in Derbyshire town

Police.

It is thought two men approached the victims while they were in the Riddings Park area at around 2am.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains. The woman suffered minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing and we would like to speak to any witnesses, anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or with information about the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you think you may be able to help, please contact police on the details below, quoting reference 22000394116;

Facebook – send a private message to the Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

There are several crime reporting tools on the website or use the online contact form

Phone – call 101