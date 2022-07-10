Man suffers serious injuries following reports of assault in Derbyshire town

It is thought two men approached the victims while they were in the Riddings Park area at around 2am.
The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains. The woman suffered minor injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing and we would like to speak to any witnesses, anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or with information about the incident.
If you think you may be able to help, please contact police on the details below, quoting reference 22000394116;
