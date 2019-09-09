Firefighters deal with incident at Dronfield home

Firefighters were called to an incident at a house in Dronfield last night.

Crews attended the property on Alexandra Road shortly before 10.30am.

Firefighters installed smoke alarms at the property.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "After inspection firefighters believed this was an electrical fault involving supply to the consumer unit causing smoke in the property.

"Firefighters isolated the electric supply and fitted smoke alarms."

Shortly before 1am, firefighters left the incident with the electricity board and returned to base.

