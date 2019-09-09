Small bin goes up in flames in Bolsover playground

A fire broke out at a children's playground in Bolsover last night.

Firefighters attended the blaze on Hornscroft Road at 8pm.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters extinguished the fire, which involved a small bin, using buckets of water."

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the blaze has not been revealed.

