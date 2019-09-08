Dramatic video and pictures show fire ripping through residential building in Shirebrook

Dramatic drone footage and pictures show firefighters from across the region battling a residential building blaze in Shirebrook.
Crews from Bolsover, Shirebrook, Mansfield, Warsop arrived at Patchwork Row at around 3.30pm this afternoon (Sunday, September 8) where they found a fire ripping through a two-storey building.
They used a number of jets and breathing apparatus, along with a high rise ladder from a crew at Ascot Drive, to get the fire under control.
It is not yet known if anyone has been harmed.
The drone footage was sent in by Matthew-Lee Cartwright.
