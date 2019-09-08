Matlock Bath Illuminations are spellbinding as ever- in pictures This weekend saw the launch of the 122nd Matlock Bath Illuminations- and the glittering display did not disappoint. The autumnal night-time spectacular runs until October 27- you can purchase tickets here. The122nd Matlock Bath Illuminations season kicked off with a bang on Saturday. jpimedia Buy a Photo Derbyshire Dales District Council launched the popular annual event with a spectacular fireworks display. jpimedia Buy a Photo Council leader Garry Purdy said: As a council we are immensely proud of this fabulous annual tradition dating way back to Queen Victorias diamond jubilee in 1897." 0 Buy a Photo The Illuminations attracted well over 100,000 visitors to Matlock Bath last year, extending the tourist season and providing a massive boost to the local economy." jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3