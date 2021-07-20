Firefighters called after hay bale set alight in Chesterfield field

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the blaze on King Street in Brimington at 7.35pm on Sunday, July 18.

Crews from Staveley and Chesterfield Fire Stations attended after one haybale had been set alight.

Firefighters used drag forks and one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hale bale was set on fire in Brimington. Credit: Judy Wood.

There were reports from residents on social media who had allegedly seen youths starting the fire and then fleeing.