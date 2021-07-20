Firefighters called after hay bale set alight in Chesterfield field
Fire crews in Chesterfield were called out over the weekend after a hay bale was set alight.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 5:41 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 7:12 pm
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the blaze on King Street in Brimington at 7.35pm on Sunday, July 18.
Crews from Staveley and Chesterfield Fire Stations attended after one haybale had been set alight.
Firefighters used drag forks and one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.
There were reports from residents on social media who had allegedly seen youths starting the fire and then fleeing.