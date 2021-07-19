Fire broke out in Chesterfield home due to 'cooking accident'

A blaze broke out at a house in Chesterfield this morning because of a ‘cooking accident’, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have said.

By Lizzie Day
Monday, 19th July 2021, 3:26 pm
Updated Monday, 19th July 2021, 3:33 pm

Fire crews from Bolsover, Clay Cross, Dronfield and Staveley were called to attend a blaze in a property on Elm Street, Hollingwood at 10.59am today (Monday, July 19) which caused smoke damage.

One elderly woman, who lived inside the house, was out of the property by the time firefighters arrived at the scene along with paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Police were also called to the fire on Elm Street in case crews needed officers to close the road while they tackled the blaze but the force said “this was not necessary”.

A house fire broke out on Elm Street in Hollingwood this morning (Monday, July 19). .
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have now concluded that the house fire was ‘most likely’ caused by an accident while cooking, following an investigation.

Fire station manager Mark Whitelaw commented: “Over half of all accidental fires in the home start in the kitchen and this is often due to people becoming distracted whilst cooking.

“These days there are so many distractions, everything from modern technology to children, but it is important to give cooking your full attention to prevent an accidental fire and to help keep you and your family safe.

“It’s also important for us to check on those we know that may be more vulnerable to accidents happening to make sure we do all we can to keep them safe from fire, including testing smoke alarms and helping them plan escape routes.”

