Motorcyclist killed in South Derbyshire collision

The man passed away following a collision in Breaston last night (Sunday, July 18).

Officers received reports of an incident at just after 8.10pm involving a motorbike rider who had been seriously injured on Draycott Road, near the junction of Marlborough Road.

Emergency services attended the scene and Draycott Road was closed while the casualty received medical attention.

A man has died following a fatal collision in Breaston last night (Sunday, July 18).

A man aged in his 30s passed away at the scene.

Derbyshire police said: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

The force are calling on anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam footage, to get in touch and reference number 1136-180721.

People can send officers a message on Facebook, Twitter, through their website or by calling non-emergency contact number 101.