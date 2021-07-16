B&Q refuse to confirm suspension of Chesterfield worker who posted offensive tweets comparing trouble at Euros final with Hillsborough disaster

Andy Heeley, who lives in Chesterfield and works at the DIY store on Penistone Road in Sheffield, posted a Facebook comment after England lost the match against Italy – in which he likened the scenes of violence among England fans to the Hillsborough tragedy that claimed the lives of 96 Liverpool supporters.

In response to someone’s original post, Heeley blamed Liverpool fans for the crowd trouble.

He said: “Probably the scousers re enacting what they did in 1989. Hope they don’t crush anyone.”

Supporters walk down Olympic Way during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final between Italy and England at Wembley Stadium on July 11, 2021 in London, England. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Heeley’s offensive comments sparked outrage online, with a number of people sharing screenshots of his original post on social media and calling for B&Q to sack the worker who is also claimed to be a manager of the Hillsborough branch.

Lulu Hodge tweeted: “Need to expose scumbags like Andy Heeley of Chesterfield. I’ll bet he’s an avid reader of #TheS*n I challenge him to take a trip to Liverpool then stand in Church St and shout this. See what happens then. But keyboard warriors like him wouldn’t dare. #DontBuyTheScum #JFT96”.

While Kev McCready added: “@BandQ Andy Heeley the manager of your Penistone Road branch is all over social media comparing last night’s crowd trouble to #Hillsborough. Might be an idea to have a word”.

And another Liverpool fan wrote: “So has Andy Heeley been sorted out by his employers #BandQ”.

Despite reports that the Chesterfield worker has now been suspended for his offensive post, B&Q refused to confirm this.

Instead the national retailer said they are taking the matter ‘very seriously’ and investigating.

A B&Q spokesperson said: “Comments such as those described have no place in society and are not tolerated at B&Q.

"We are taking this matter very seriously and are investigating it in accordance with our HR policies.

"Please be assured that we will take whatever action is appropriate.”

When asked directly if Heeley had been suspended, a spokesperson for B&Q added: “We have taken necessary action but won't disclose further information.”