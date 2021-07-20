Man left “bleeding” from baton attack as Chesterfield love rivals’ Facebook spat boils over

The violent assault unfolded at the victim’s home after he invited Chesterfield man Christopher Hobley, 28, to his home to sort out their differences “face-to-face”.

Derby Crown Court heard how on October 20, 2019, Hobley turned up at his victim’s home with co-defendant Jack Wood, 25, as back-up.

Prosecutor Henry James told the court how Hobley’s victim had given the defendant his address when the social media row over a woman spiralled out of hand.

However when the injured man opened his door Hobley immediately “flicked out” his baton - unsuccessfully trying to hit the householder with it.

The victim was able to shove Hobley out of the open doorway but Wood then picked up the baton and landed a blow to the victim’s forehead and forearm.

Both men then “turned and ran”, leaving their bleeding victim with a 3cm cut to his head .

The court heard both men had previous convictions - including drugs and affray on Hobley’s part.

While Wood’s previous offences - more serious - included possession of an offensive weapon, battery, criminal damage, dishonesty and drunk and disorderly.

Handing both men 30-week jail terms suspended for two years, the judge told them: “Mr Hobley, you are 28 and Jack Wood you are 25.

“It’s an unusual offence because although you went round to the victim’s house it was in fact at his invitation to sort things out face-to-face rather than on Facebook.

“Because he had a beef with you, Hobley, about you having a relationship with his ex-partner.”

However the judge also noted the victim had not provided a victim statement to the court - perhaps because of the part he had played in the violent incident.

Judge Smith added: “That doesn’t excuse what you did - you cannot go around two-handed with a weapon and do what you did.”

Hobley of Harperhill Close, Grangewood, and Wood, of Boythorpe Road, both admitted assault with actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon.

Wood was also handed 100 hours unpaid work, a 31-day accredited programme and 15 rehabilitation activity sessions.

Hobley was made to undertake 20 rehabilitation activity sessions.