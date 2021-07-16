Derbyshire woman appears before magistrates facing 20 sex with dog charges

Judith Button, 58, of Wingfield Road, faces 10 charges of buggery with a dog between 1987 and 2004 and 10 of penetrative sex with a dog between 2004 and 2019.

Two other defendants whose cases are linked to Button’s appeared alongside her today.

David Twiname, 73, also of Wingfield Road, is charged with 28 offences including five of raping a girl under the age of 16, possessing extreme animal porn and indecent photos of children.

Another defendant - 77-year-old Antoinette Holroyd, of Alfreton Road, Underwood - appeared alongside Button and Twiname and faces a charge of gross indecency with a boy under the age of 14.

During the short hearing this morning at Chesterfield Magistrates Court the three defendants spoke only to confirm their identities and no pleas were entered.

Prosecutor Lee Shepherd told magistrates that the matters all three defendants were charged with were “tied together”.

A magistrates told them: “You have heard what’s been happening - this case will be sent to Derby Crown Court.”

All three defendants were granted unconditional bail until August 12.