Everything we know after ‘major gas leak’ in Clay Cross sees roads closed and businesses evacuated

The gas leak was first reported at around 12.00pm on Farnsworth Drive. Crews from Clay Cross and Chesterfield were the first on the scene after reports that a digger had hit a gas main, close to the former Biwater site on Brassington Street.

One eyewitness reported a ‘quick burst of gas’ and ‘lots of dust’ – and thought the digger had hit a hydraulic pipe before the smell of gas emerged.

A 100-meter cordon was soon put in place while work to isolate the electrical supply was carried out, to allow gas engineers access to isolate the gas supply. Furnace Hill Road was also closed by Derbyshire Police, and two local businesses were evacuated.

A cordon was set up around the site.

The Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team reported at 7.00pm that the gas leak was contained and repairs were underway. The advice to keep windows and doors close still remains. The road closures will remain in place until the repairs are completed – there is no indication as to when the closures will be lifted.

Derbyshire Police, Western Power and Cadent Gas are all in attendance at the site. A spokesperson for Cadent said: “Cadent is currently attending an emergency repair in Clay Cross after a gas pipe on a new build estate was hit by a third party, just before midday today (13 June).

“Our teams were on site quickly to assess the damage and start repairs that are needed to the pipe, which is owned by an independent gas transporter. Our priority is to keep people safe and maintain the local gas supply.