Officers are investigating reports of a male causing damage to an ambulance on Wednesday, June 8 between 7.40am and 8.00am.

The ambulance was in attendance at Church Street, Creswell when a male started attacking it, causing damage.

If you have any information or CCTV which may assist with enquiries, or can identify the person responsible, please contact the investigating officer by email at [email protected], quoting occurrence number 22000326411.