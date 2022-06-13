Live updates as residents told to keep windows shut after major gas leak in Clay Cross

Crews from Clay Cross and Chesterfield were called to attend the scene on Farnsworth Drive at 12pm today (Monday, June 13).
It follows reports that a digger hit a nearby gas main close to the former Biwater site on Brassington Street.
Derbyshire police, Western Power and Cadent Gas are also in attendance.
Residents in Clay Cross are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed and to stay away from windows while emergency services deal with the leak.
A 100-meter cordon has been put in place while work to isolate the electrical supply is carried out that will allow gas engineers access to isolate the gas supply.
Two local businesses have been evacuated.
Follow our live blog below for updates as the incident unfolds.
Updates as fire crews attend major gas leak in Clay Cross
Last updated: Monday, 13 June, 2022, 16:40
- Businesses evacuated and cordon in place
- Reports gas main has been ruptured by digger
- Fire crews and engineers at scene
Cadent gas issues statement
A spokesperson for Cadent said: “Cadent is currently attending an emergency repair in Clay Cross after a gas pipe on a new build estate was hit by a third party, just before midday today (13 June).
“Our teams were on site quickly to assess the damage and start repairs that are needed to the pipe, which is owned by an independent gas transporter. Our priority is to keep people safe and maintain the local gas supply.
“If you smell gas at any time, please call the national gas emergency service, day or night, on 0800 111 999*. Calls are recorded and may be monitored.”
Furnace Hill among roads closed following gas leak
100-metre cordon remains in place near Farnsworth Drive
Residents advised to keeps their windows and doors closed as two businesses evacuated
Residents in Clay Cross are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed and to stay away from windows while emergency services deal with a gas leak on Farnsworth Drive in Clay Cross.
A 100-meter cordon has been put in place while work to isolate the electrical supply is carried out that will allow gas engineers access to isolate the gas supply. Two local businesses have been evacuated.
Fire crews from Clay Cross and Chesterfield were called to the incident at around midday today (June 13).
They remain at the scene alongside Derbyshire police, Western Power and Cadent Gas.
Witness reports ‘burst’ of gas as digger hit main
One eyewitness to the incident said: “It burst out pretty quick - lots of dust etc. thought the digger had popped a hydraulic pipe at first - they [sic] the gas smell hit!”