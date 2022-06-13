Live updates as residents told to keep windows shut after major gas leak in Clay Cross

Crews from Clay Cross and Chesterfield were called to attend the scene on Farnsworth Drive at 12pm today (Monday, June 13).

It follows reports that a digger hit a nearby gas main close to the former Biwater site on Brassington Street.

Derbyshire police, Western Power and Cadent Gas are also in attendance.

Residents are urged to keep their windows and doors shut following a major gas leak on Farnsworth Drive, Clay Cross, earlier today

Residents in Clay Cross are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed and to stay away from windows while emergency services deal with the leak.

A 100-meter cordon has been put in place while work to isolate the electrical supply is carried out that will allow gas engineers access to isolate the gas supply.

Two local businesses have been evacuated.