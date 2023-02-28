WATCH: Amazing time-lapse footage shows Chesterfield's Waterside office block rise from the ground
Time-lapse footage has captured Chesterfield’s new prestigious office block, One Waterside Place, rising from the ground.
The footage, taken over a period of months shows, how the impressive structure was built as part of the £340m Waterside scheme to revitalise the area.
The building, which was formally opened on January 26 by Chesterfield Borough Council, has become a striking new feature of the local skyline and features six floors of ‘Grade A’ office space with a ground floor retail unit – and has already drawn new investment into the town.
The 35,000 sq.ft. building delivers Grade A, large floorplate office accommodation, which does not exist elsewhere in Chesterfield. The building incorporates two passenger lifts, raised access flooring, air conditioning, LED lighting, a high-quality entrance foyer, showers and on-site cycle parking facilities