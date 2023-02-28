WATCH: Amazing time-lapse footage shows Chesterfield's Waterside office block rise from the ground

The footage, taken over a period of months shows, how the impressive structure was built as part of the £340m Waterside scheme to revitalise the area.

The building, which was formally opened on January 26 by Chesterfield Borough Council, has become a striking new feature of the local skyline and features six floors of ‘Grade A’ office space with a ground floor retail unit – and has already drawn new investment into the town.

One Waterside Place was formally opened in January