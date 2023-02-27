Chesterfield Artisan Market: Meet the traders

The Chesterfield Artisan Market features more than 80 exceptional traders and takes place once a month. The market boasts a collection of locally-sourced, ethically-produced and unique goods of the highest quality. The talented traders are sure to impress you with their offerings.

Whether you're looking for dinner ingredients, a gift for a friend, a special treat, or unique essentials that you can't find elsewhere, the Chesterfield Artisan Market is a must-visit destination.

Rain or shine, the market is sure to lift your spirits, and combined with a stroll around the town's lovely shops, it makes for a wonderful day out.

Enjoy browsing the stalls, sampling delectable culinary delights, chatting with artists, vintage dealers, and designer-makers, and savoring authentic street food while listening to local musicians perform.

Here is a sample of the traders at the event, which takes place on the last Sunday of the month.

1 . For the Love of Earth Award-winning and eco-friendly products for hair, body & home. https://www.facebook.com/FTLOE2019/ https://fortheloveofearth.co.uk/

2 . Clair T Designs Making beautiful gifts and homeware that you wouldn't expect from knitting. www.clairtdesigns.com Clairtdesigns @ Instagram

3 . Wye Gin Wye Gin is a unique flavoured Gin created in the Peak District national park with local botanicals. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086902516974 [email protected]

4 . Tasteful Attractive Things Small things make all the difference. Interiors, home decor, and gorgeous objects. www.tastefulattractivethings.com tasteful_attractive_things @ Instagram and Facebook.