Chesterfield Artisan Market takes place on the last Sunday of the month and features local traders.

Chesterfield Artisan Market: Meet the traders

The Chesterfield Artisan Market features more than 80 exceptional traders and takes place once a month. The market boasts a collection of locally-sourced, ethically-produced and unique goods of the highest quality. The talented traders are sure to impress you with their offerings.

By James Salt
1 hour ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 10:36am

Whether you're looking for dinner ingredients, a gift for a friend, a special treat, or unique essentials that you can't find elsewhere, the Chesterfield Artisan Market is a must-visit destination.

Rain or shine, the market is sure to lift your spirits, and combined with a stroll around the town's lovely shops, it makes for a wonderful day out.

Enjoy browsing the stalls, sampling delectable culinary delights, chatting with artists, vintage dealers, and designer-makers, and savoring authentic street food while listening to local musicians perform.

Here is a sample of the traders at the event, which takes place on the last Sunday of the month.

1. For the Love of Earth

Award-winning and eco-friendly products for hair, body & home. https://www.facebook.com/FTLOE2019/ https://fortheloveofearth.co.uk/

Photo: Derbyshire Times

2. Clair T Designs

Making beautiful gifts and homeware that you wouldn’t expect from knitting. www.clairtdesigns.com Clairtdesigns @ Instagram

Photo: Derbyshire Times

3. Wye Gin

Wye Gin is a unique flavoured Gin created in the Peak District national park with local botanicals. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086902516974 [email protected]

Photo: Derbyshire Times

4. Tasteful Attractive Things

Small things make all the difference. Interiors, home decor, and gorgeous objects. www.tastefulattractivethings.com tasteful_attractive_things @ Instagram and Facebook.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

