Chesterfield Artisan Market: Meet the traders
The Chesterfield Artisan Market features more than 80 exceptional traders and takes place once a month. The market boasts a collection of locally-sourced, ethically-produced and unique goods of the highest quality. The talented traders are sure to impress you with their offerings.
Whether you're looking for dinner ingredients, a gift for a friend, a special treat, or unique essentials that you can't find elsewhere, the Chesterfield Artisan Market is a must-visit destination.
Rain or shine, the market is sure to lift your spirits, and combined with a stroll around the town's lovely shops, it makes for a wonderful day out.
Enjoy browsing the stalls, sampling delectable culinary delights, chatting with artists, vintage dealers, and designer-makers, and savoring authentic street food while listening to local musicians perform.
Here is a sample of the traders at the event, which takes place on the last Sunday of the month.