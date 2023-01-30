One Waterside Place was formally opened on Thursday, January 26 by Chesterfield Borough Council. The impressive new building, which has become a striking new feature of the local skyline, features six floors of ‘Grade A’ office space with a ground floor retail unit – and has already drawn new investment into the town.

BHP moved into the building in November 2022 and were closely followed by leading woman’s leisurewear company Varley in January 2023.

Councillor Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “The opening of this new development is a key milestone for the £340 million Chesterfield Waterside regeneration project. One Waterside Place represents our ambition to build a thriving borough and create new opportunities for our residents.

“With projects like this, we want to make sure that everyone benefits. In the construction phase, 51 new jobs were created and £2.5 million was put into the local supply chain in contract value. Chesterfield College students have also been able to do work experience on the site.

“Our first tenants have already moved in and I look forward to welcoming more businesses to the building over the next year.”

BHP partner Dominic Staniforth said: "The new office is an excellent space that provides first-class facilities for our team, with an array of restaurants, cafés and shops close by. I know I can speak on behalf of my Chesterfield colleagues when I say that we’re proud to be the first tenants in such a prestigious building and we look forward to being in our new home for many years to come.”

One Waterside Place provides bespoke office accommodation for established businesses – offering a modern, high-quality base for ambitious companies looking to grow and thrive in a central and well-connected location.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s leader, Cllr Tricia Gilby, and Peter Swallow - managing director of Bolsterstone.

The 35,000 sq.ft. building delivers Grade A, large floorplate office accommodation, which does not exist elsewhere in Chesterfield. The building incorporates two passenger lifts, raised access flooring, air conditioning, LED lighting, a high-quality entrance foyer, showers, on-site cycle parking facilities – as well as attractive landscaping.

The building has been designed with sustainability in mind, boasting a BREEAM score of Very Good and an EPC A rating for its energy performance. The ground floor has been designed to create a new retail or leisure space close to the train station.

Peter Swallow is the managing director of Bolsterstone Group Plc, the firm that oversaw the delivery of the office and is managing the Chesterfield Waterside scheme as a whole. He said: “We are delighted to have worked with Chesterfield Borough Council to deliver this landmark building. Britcon began construction of One Waterside Place amidst the pandemic which brought many challenges in terms of staffing, health and safety and supply of materials. However, they have delivered an exceptional building which they have also used as a learning experience for local students during the build, following an initiative from the council.

“This is the first office building of this quality to be built for many years in Chesterfield. It’s a pleasure to be here as this project has been a long time in the making – we’re looking forward to welcoming tenants, and to the next stage of delivery.”

Some tenants have already moved into the new facilities.

One Waterside Place sits within the £75 million first phase of the Basin Square neighbourhood of the £340million Chesterfield Waterside regeneration scheme. Once complete, the Basin Square neighbourhood will also comprise 320 built-to-rent apartments, a 400-space multi-storey car park, a 140-bed hotel, retail and leisure units.

This area will be landscaped to a high quality standard with the canal basin being at the heart of the scheme, creating a great environment to spend time in on the edge of the town centre alongside a central community hub for occupiers and residents of the Chesterfield Waterside scheme.

The canal basin site has been brought forward with support from the South Yorkshire Combined Authority Infrastructure Fund. One Waterside Place was funded by Chesterfield Borough Council.