Update on huge water park plans for Derbyshire quarry as Historic England objects

The organisation, which champions the country’s historic gems, says the attraction planned for Crich would have a ‘highly adverse impact’ on the nearby Grade II* listed Crich Stand memorial.

Developer BMET Limited’s plans to create the Amber Rock Resort, which have been submitted to Derbyshire County Council, include a 152-bed hotel, 128 lodges, holiday apartments, a climbing centre and cliff-top restaurant.

If approved, the park could attract thousands of visitors to the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Historic England has objected to plans for a vast water park in Crich because of its impact on Crich Stand.

However, residents in Crich have created an opposition to group to fight the plans and Crich Parish Council has labelled the water park as ‘wholly inappropriate’.

Historic England’s response, submitted as part of the planning process, said Crich Stand was an ‘important memorial to the Sherwood Foresters Regiment’ and a ‘quiet place of contemplation’.

“The rural character of the surrounding countryside is an important part of its significance,” the statement says.

“The proposed development includes a linear block of multi-storey apartment blocks (210 units) on the north-west side of the quarry and a multi-storey hotel (152 units) to the south.

"A water park is proposed on the eastern side of the quarry, including a tall tower and low rise-holiday lodges.

“The supporting documentation (particularly with regard to re-modelling of the quarry and visualisations) is insufficient to fully assess the potential impact of the proposal.

“Notwithstanding this, we believe that the intensive urban nature of the proposed development, along with the noise and light pollution, would result in a highly adverse impact on the setting of Crich Stand, that would result in serious harm to its significance.”

Developers say they are making use of a brownfield site and the water park will operate to the ‘highest sustainable credentials’.

They promise extensive tree planting and rainwater harvesting, as well as the use of renewable energy.

Documents filed with County Hall also say the project would create 561 full-time and part-time jobs.

Opposition to the plans is being led by the Residents Opposed to Amber Rock (ROAR) group.

Their Facebook group now has almost 500 members and 150 people attended a public meeting to express concerns.