The charity’s Altrincham, Cumbria, West Dorset and Devon branches are now caring for the animals while the search for their permanent home continues, after they were rescued from a house in Station Road, Ilkeston.

The owner struggled to cope with the overwhelming number of mice, who were kept in a tank in her home, following a breeding situation which got ‘out of control’ and resulted in around 150 mice living in her house.

She originally took on 17 of the animals as pets in October 2020 to help out a friend but the mice kept multiplying.

She kept them in a tank but they kept breeding and there are now 100 mice seeking their forever home.

The woman called an animal charity last month for help – who took some of the mice – but due to the large number of vermin, the RSPCA were notified.

Animal rescuer and RSPCA inspector Nichola Waterworth was sent to the scene on Station Road and rescued 86 mice but some were pregnant and went on to have babies a few days later - increasing the total to more than 100.

Nichola said: “We were contacted for help in re-homing this huge amount of mice who sadly were living in cramped conditions as a breeding situation had become completely out of control.

“For example one mouse I took went on to have 11 babies the day after - and many others were pregnant.

“We do find that some people have started off with just a few as pets and then they mate.

"Very quickly we can see large numbers of animals that the owner can no longer cope with, particularly with rodents.

“We’d always remind people to make sure they keep rodents in same-sex pairs or ensure they are neutered to avoid a situation like this.

“The mice were separated into small, friendly groups and are now with our branches across England ready to be re-homed.

The owner, who lives in Station Street, originally took the 17 mice on as pets in October last year to help a friend who was struggling.

"The woman did the right thing in asking for help when she realised she was struggling to cope.”

The owner of the mice has kept 40 of the pets who have now been separated into smaller, same sex groups.

Re-homing coordinator for the Altrincham branch of the RSPCA Jo Yoli is looking for homes for 32 mice and five babies.

She added: “These mice will make great pets for the right home and we will be looking to re-home them as pairs or small groups as they can get lonely and depressed.

"Some are already bonded so will be rehomed together.

“Mice are often active during the day so can be entertaining to watch and interact with and many have already been handled well so are used to human contact.

“They will all need a large space for their accommodation with plenty of hiding places and bedding material in which to burrow and have plenty of enrichment.

“Eight of the male mice have been castrated and a further eight are due to be - this will help them remain calm and not fight.”

To re-home any of the mice, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet and to donate to the charity visit the RSPCA website or call 0300 123 8181.