Edward the Cocker Spaniel crowned Derbyshire Times Top Pet competition winner
Edward the English Cocker Spaniel has been crowned Derbyshire’s Top Pet after receiving most votes from the public.
The Derbyshire Times launched a search in April to find the cutest and funniest pets in the area as part of our Top Pet competition.
But after receiving dozens of fantastic entries it was three-year-old Edward who stole readers’ hearts.
He won with 21.4 per cent of the vote after being pitted against nine other adorable Derbyshire pets.
Owner Natasha Wishart, who lives in Bolsover, said Edward turned three in May and that he is ‘very vocal’ as seen in his Top Pet entry video.
She said: “Edward is a very loyal, loving family dog. He can’t ever get enough exercise and he loves swimming, tennis balls and sticks.
"He’s very vocal and howls whenever he’s excited. We wouldn’t have got through lockdown without him.”
Edward’s victory means he gets a £50 voucher for Pets at Home – we hope he enjoys some belated birthday treats!