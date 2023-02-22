Residents have their say on the proposed £24 million Clay Cross redevelopment project
Residents of Clay Cross have had their say on the proposed £24 million redevelopment project, set to rejuvenate the town centre.
Though still in its early stages, with final details still being agreed upon, the Clay Cross Town Board and North East Derbyshire District Council’s proposals aim to breathe new life into the town centre.
Plans including pedestrianisation of the Market Street, better parking, and access to A61 as well as converting the current adult learning centre into a hub for learning and business engagement, are hoped to encourage more visitors and businesses into the town.
Clay Cross Town Board deputy chair and NEDDC deputy leader, Cllr Charlotte Cupit, said: “The £24m Town Deal is a great opportunity to bring a boost to Clay Cross town centre. Through our business forums we’ve been speaking to local shops and businesses to focus on the key spaces and transport improvements needed."
Speaking with local residents, some welcome the proposed changes. The planned pedestrianisation of Market Street proved to be quite popular. One woman claims, “it would make the street safer and less congested,” adding that it would “do-away with the confusing one-way system.”
Other residents we spoke to were either completely unaware of the town council’s grand plans for rejuvenation or had other ideas for how best to spend the Government’s £24 million cash injection.
Local business owner Jason Booth, of The Retro Booth on Clay Cross High Street, felt that the money would be better spent on infrastructure in order to keep up with the demand of the town’s growing population.
He feels the town council should be “looking at building another school with the amount of new housing in the local area,” with another priority being a new medical centre. “It’s an absolute nightmare getting a doctor’s appointment around here,” said Jason, pointing out it can take “two-to-three weeks to get an appointment.”
The £24 million development is not the only big change on the horizon in Clay Cross, with work on the new Sharley Park leisure centre already underway. Discussions are also being held around the feasibility of a new Clay Cross train station– almost 60 years after the original was closed and demolished.