Though still in its early stages, with final details still being agreed upon, the Clay Cross Town Board and North East Derbyshire District Council’s proposals aim to breathe new life into the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clay Cross Town Board deputy chair and NEDDC deputy leader, Cllr Charlotte Cupit, said: “The £24m Town Deal is a great opportunity to bring a boost to Clay Cross town centre. Through our business forums we’ve been speaking to local shops and businesses to focus on the key spaces and transport improvements needed."

Clay Cross town centre

Speaking with local residents, some welcome the proposed changes. The planned pedestrianisation of Market Street proved to be quite popular. One woman claims, “it would make the street safer and less congested,” adding that it would “do-away with the confusing one-way system.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other residents we spoke to were either completely unaware of the town council’s grand plans for rejuvenation or had other ideas for how best to spend the Government’s £24 million cash injection.

Local business owner Jason Booth, of The Retro Booth on Clay Cross High Street, felt that the money would be better spent on infrastructure in order to keep up with the demand of the town’s growing population.

He feels the town council should be “looking at building another school with the amount of new housing in the local area,” with another priority being a new medical centre. “It’s an absolute nightmare getting a doctor’s appointment around here,” said Jason, pointing out it can take “two-to-three weeks to get an appointment.”