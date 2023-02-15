Government approves £24m masterplan for the redevelopment of Clay Cross town centre

The Government has approved the Clay Cross Town Board and North East Derbyshire District Council’s (NEDDC) proposals for four key town centre projects – supported by the £24m Town Fund investment.

Final details are still to be agreed, but the projects are now progressing – and NEDDC are keen to hear the views of businesses and residents of Clay Cross on these transformations.

The town centre masterplan includes plans for transport and connections improvements – subject to an upcoming consultation. Under these proposals, parking and access from the A61 will be enhanced, and the traffic flow through the town will be improved.

The one-way section of Market Street could become a pedestrian zone under the plans for the town centre.

Bridge Street would be reopened from Harris Way, and the one-way section of Market Street, from Bridge Street to High Street, could potentially be converted into a pedestrian zone.

The clock tower building (currently the Adult Education Centre) would be converted into a hub for learning and business engagement, which also includes plans to bring the library into the town centre.

A community and social area would also be created as part of the redevelopment, by restoring the annex building of the clock tower building and creating a new leisure space fronting onto the proposed new town square area.

The revamped town square will connect the other elements of the town centre masterplan, providing flexible accommodation for start-up businesses in pop-up enterprise units and providing a space for community activities.

Clay Cross Town Board deputy chair and NEDDC deputy leader, Cllr Charlotte Cupit, said: “The £24m Town Deal is a great opportunity to bring a boost to Clay Cross town centre. Through our business forums we’ve been speaking to local shops and businesses to focus on the key spaces and transport improvements needed.

“The aim of these proposed projects is to promote a more effective, cohesive town centre regeneration whilst also preserving some of the fantastic historic buildings we have in the town, to create a really good mix of old and new features for our residents and businesses to enjoy.

“We’re really keen to hear the views of residents and businesses on these plans and we’ll be holding various consultations and events over the coming months – please do get in involved and let us know your thoughts.”

NEDDC cabinet member for economy, transformation and climate change, Cllr Jeremy Kenyon, said: “It’s fantastic to get the green light from the Government and really get things moving with a more focused plan for Clay Cross. We have got some great projects here which will really transform the town, bring investment, jobs and opportunities to the area.”

Behind the scenes, progress has been made in procuring buildings and land, and a more specific design plan is being developed which will reflect the approved refocus.

