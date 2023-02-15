Major PEAK development outside Chesterfield moves closer to opening after successful zero-carbon transport trial

PEAK is a major development on 300 acres of reclaimed opencast land on the Birchall Estate near Unstone. When complete, the site could host up to 2,000 hotel rooms and 250 holiday lodges – creating around 1,300 jobs.

An indoor activity centre, a state-of-the-art wellness centre and a zero-carbon transport hub, offering connections throughout the Peak District, are also planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A two-week trial of electric and hydrogen buses was launched at the Chatsworth Show and completed during the first week in September last year - carried out by a group of industry partners working with Peak Gateway Properties. Its success has taken all parties a step closer to creating the PEAK Express - a zero emission, car-free gateway to the Peak District.

It is hoped that the first part of the resort will open in 2025.

The PEAK Express will offer visitors access to a hop-on, hop-off service, operated much like a ski pass. Based initially at the PEAK Gateway site outside Chesterfield, it will combine parking, accommodation and services with zero emission vehicles to explore the National Park.

The PEAK Express will operate beyond the congested ‘honey spots’, opening access to more experiences and attractions without the need for car parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the trial the EV and hydrogen buses were operated concurrently on the same route, at the same time, with the same loads - which is believed to be a world-first. The buses were provided by trial partner Toyota Caetano and piloted to various locations across the park by Trentbarton including the Gateway site itself, Chatsworth House, Longshaw and the Hassop Station/Monsal Trail - as well as Chesterfield town centre and train station. A mobile hydrogen refueler was provided by the world’s biggest hydrogen producer, Air Products.

The trial assessed some of the benefits of car-free mobility within the UK’s original National Park and gathered data on the performance of both hydrogen and EV units operating in the rural setting.

Tricia Gilby, leader of Chesterfield Borough Council, with Rupert Carr, the owner of the PEAK site.

One of the most interesting results from the trial was the regenerative effect created by the undulating roads of the National Park. For example, the hydrogen (FCEV) unit regenerated almost half of its fuel use through its braking system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-week trial period saw two busses operating for an average of three hours a day, saving 1.185* tonnes of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere – the equivalent weight of a Toyota Yaris or six polar bears. A total of 72% of people who took part said they would use the paid-for service in the future.

Jon Hunt, alternative fuels manager at Toyota said; “The iconic, long undulating terrain of the Peaks means electric battery life can be optimised better than in stop start urban landscapes.

“Balancing the availability of charging points, timetabling, optimising journey times, availability of hydrogen and commercial requirements is likely to point to different zero carbon solutions in every national park for services like this.”

A new roundabout and access route to the site, just off the A61 bypass, has already been constructed. Credit: Chesterfield Borough Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second trial, engaging a broader national customer base, is being planned for summer 2023. The PEAK Express partners are currently considering a range of operators for the trial and the longer-term service.

Speaking to the Derbyshire Times during the trial, a representative of the developers said he hoped that phase one of the development would be completed in 2025.

This portion of the scheme, costing in the region of £120m, will see the creation of the Gateway at PEAK – incorporating the PEAK Express transport hub and around 200 hotel rooms.

It will also incorporate Wellness @PEAK – a health and wellbeing park consisting of an international standard clinic, spa hotel, specialist lodging and therapeutic gardens. This part of the site will include space for research and development into preventative and responsive therapies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of how the health and wellness centre at PEAK could look.

The centre will focus on mobility, rehabilitation, cosmetics and diet, as well as providing a range of facilities for individual programmes – emulating similar projects across Europe.