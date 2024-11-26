Research investigates possible dark side of Star Wars filming in Derbyshire

Hollywood productions have brought a buzz to the Derbyshire countryside in recent years but a new university research project is posing questions about the industry’s environmental footprint – and residents are being asked to have their say.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Environmental Impact of Filmmaking study, led by Dr Rebecca Harrison of the Open University, is considering whether Star Wars, its film props and locations might have a bit of a dark side.

One of the locations under examination is Middle Peak quarry, near Wirksworth, which featured in the acclaimed spin-off television series Andor after a shoot in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca, a senior lecturer in film and media, said: “I want to know what wildlife is disrupted when cameras and catering trucks move in. How people feel when roads are closed, or recreational sites are closed off, and why the advantages of location shoots are always promoted in economic terms.

Middle Peak quarry near Wirksworth was used as a backdrop to the Star Wars series Andor. (Photo: Contributed)

“I want to look beyond the headlines to understand how film shoots might become more environmentally friendly for plants, animals, and people in future.”

She added: “It’s clear that there are economic advantages to allowing location shoots – but we need to make sure they’re managed in a way that suits local communities and protects the habitats of our increasingly endangered wildlife.”

The question comes at a time when the national State of Nature Report 2023 found continued evidence of a steep decline in British wildlife populations, while £4.23billion was being spent in the UK by film and high-end television production companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Middle Peak is one of 14 sites nationwide Rebecca is visiting to assess any difference between their present condition – complete with wildlife, human visitors, litter and traffic – and how they appeared in the series.

People in and around the Dales who recall the production period and its aftermath are being asked to contribute their thoughts, whether they be councillors, filmmakers, or anyone affected by site closures such as bird watchers, business owners, dog walkers, or teenagers who currently use, or used, the site to get away from the prying eyes of adults.

Rebecca said: “However you’re connected to Middle Peak Quarry, there’s a short, five-minute version of the survey with multiple-choice questions, or a longer one for people with more to say.”

For more information on the project and how to get involved, visit eifproject.com.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.