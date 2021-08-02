North East Derbyshire council reject plans to build 5G telephone mast in Chesterfield neighbourhood

Telecom infrastructure company CK Hutchison Networks (UK) Ltd submitted the application to install a 5G mast and equipment on an existing grass verge, located off Churchside, Hasland Hall Park, Grassmoor.

The 20 metre mast was to allow “the network operator to install its equipment to upgrade its network and to provide 5G coverage to the local area”.

It comes after some residents complained about the slow internet and download speed in Churchside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mobile phone telecommunications mast is seen on July 14, 2020. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.

Robert Scriven, who lives on Churchside, issued a public comment in support of the planning application arguing the mast was needed to aid residents who have “suffered” with slow internet speeds for years.

He said: “We have suffered for years with slow mobile and broadband speeds, less than 10mb at the bottom of Churchside, we are in a not spot.”

North East Derbyshire council rejected the proposal on the grounds that the mast and the equipment would be “appear prominent and visually obtrusive” as it is located in the countryside and the area’s Green Belt.

The local authority added it would have a “negative impact” on the “character and appearance” of Hasland.

The reason for refusal stated: “The Council’s prior approval for the siting and design of the mast is refused as the proposed mast and associated cabinets are located within both the countryside and North East Derbyshire Green Belt.

"The mast and cabinets would therefore impact adversely on openness, fail to protect and conserve/enhance the quality of the area and not be in keeping with its character.

CK Hutchinson Networks said the mast would benefit the community, adding: “In these unprecedented times of the Covid19 pandemic, it is recognised that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community; facilitating educational benefits, providing access to vital services, improving communications with the associated commercial benefits for local businesses, enabling ecommerce and working from home, as well as enjoying access to social, media and gaming for leisure time activities.”

You can view the application here.