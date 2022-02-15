New north Derbyshire homes given green light despite flooding concerns

Bolsover District Council has approved plans by Stancliffe Homes to build the properties on a 1.6-hectare site to the east of Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover.

Developers say the site will provide much-needed extra housing capacity in the area and promise a ‘high quality’ estate of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

However, concerns have been raised by residents about flooding risks in an area with a number of proposed developments – including a much larger proposal near Welbeck Road to build 590 homes.

A number of new developments are planned for land off Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover, with Stancliffe Homes' 38-home site now green lit.

Derbyshire County Council also initially objected to the plans because of flooding concerns – and insisted on several conditions being met by the developer.

The authority called for a ‘detailed design and associated management and maintenance plan of the surface water drainage for the site’ in order to ‘ensure that the proposed development does not increase flood risk’.

Water company Yorkshire Water also requested additional conditions in ‘the interest of satisfactory and sustainable drainage’.

Resident Phil Hormell said there was a ‘massive risk’ of flooding, from rainwater and sewage.

He said in a letter of objection to the council’s planning department: “Besides the flood risk, there has in the past couple of years been a large number of developments in Bolsover with the most being on green belt land.

"With Oxcroft Lane all the traffic has to go through a one-way system and pass an infants school, polluting the air they breath, as their playground is one metre from the road.”

Bolsover resident Neil Inns said there was ‘insufficient road infrastructure’ to cope with an extra development.

“If planning permission is granted – traffic free walking routes and cycle paths to connect with Bolsover Centre and the Clowne Greenway should be incorporated,” he added.

Stancliffe Homes bosses say the development will deliver an economic boost to the area and create jobs during the construction phase.

“The proposed scheme will deliver much-needed housing growth in housing market and affordable housing, bringing social benefits to support the growth of the local community and creating a high quality accessible built environment,” the company said in a planning statement.