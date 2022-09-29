Matlock's giant crane christened Lifty McShifty as flood defence works go on

Mayor Paul Cruise made the declaration at a naming ceremony attended by a clutch of local di on Wednesday, September 28.

More than 100 names were suggested either online or by residents attending a fun day soon after the crane’s arrival, and ultimately 63 per cent of 1,400 votes agreed on the winning moniker.

The name will be displayed on the crane itself as well as posters erected around the site as work continues to reinstate Matlock’s flood defences.

Local political officials gathered for the ceremony to hear how the project was coming along.

Among those at the ceremony was Dales MP Sarah Dines, who said: “Flooding in Matlock and the whole Derwent Valley is a major priority for me. I spoke to responsible ministers many times to ask for progress, so we were all delighted when the Government allocated major funding in May for flood alleviation and research work through the Environment Agency.

“I will continue to be closely involved, speaking up for residents in Matlock and the wider Derwent Valley. I will be watching the progress and will continue our regular working meetings on flooding issues with local authorities and residents.”

She added: This project to repair defences in Matlock is complex, but I am so pleased to see the community engage with stakeholders. Lovely to officially have a name for the green crane - Lifty McShifty.”

The Environment Agency is racing to make sure the town is protected for the winter and, in Lifty has so far helped carry in 600 two-tonne rock bags – much of the stone from local quarries – to create a working platform for piling works to take place.

The crane is one of the biggest in the country and is helping to solve a complex engineering challenge. (Photo: Chris Cookman)

The crane has been joined by two special machines, the Giken Supercrush – of which there are just eight in the UK – used to drive 25 sheet piles deep into the limestone bedrock, with another 37 to go before October’s end.

Project manager Naomi Doughty said: “Progress on the Matlock flood defence work is going well, and we have now completed 150 working days, so we are around one third through the main construction works. If the weather remains favourable, we will keep going with the aim of building the flood wall by early next year.

“We understand there are only eight Supercrush machines in the country and two of these are at Matlock. Last week we hosted a visit from the Japanese manufacturer to review the progress, so we’ve had international interest in our project.”

She added: “The Derbyshire limestone is proving a hard nut to crack but we’re rising to the challenge under the technical guidance of national and international industry experts.

Specialist piledrivers have been brought in to rebuild the collapsed wall.

“We’re grateful to the community for their continued support and understanding whilst we build these essential flood defence works and apologise for temporary disruption caused by the construction works.”

The person who first suggested Lifty McShifty will be presented with prizes donated by Ainscough Crane Hire Ltd and the Heights of Abraham.

