Matlock Town Council appeals for new volunteer flood wardens to help protect community
The role was introduced to Matlock following the intense rainfall events of November 2019 which caused devastation across large parts of the town centre.
Steve Wain has held the position ever since and recently recruited Jo Linthwaite to work alongside him, but as they are both juggling duties as local councillors, they are looking to expand the warden team to ensure that improvements to flood management can be maintained in future.
Steve said: “We would like other volunteers to come forward. We could do with a bit more resilience. I know of other towns and villages where they’ve got half a dozen people or more to do it.
“It’s not an onerous task but there are times when I’ve been on holiday in Gran Canaria getting calls from people back home with water coming in the doors.
“It’s also a health and safety issue. When you’re doing it all on your own, it’s difficult to fulfil every part of the job the way its supposed to be done.”
The warden scheme has already had an impact by creating rapid response communication networks among residents and businesses closest to the river, and helping to ensure the Environment Agency, Derbyshire County Council and other agencies are on the same page at critical moments.
The recent deployment of pumps around Bakewell Road during storm periods has helped to spare properties which had become accustomed to regular flooding, and as a voice for the community the warden scheme has been crucial to achieving such changes.
That voice does not always prove decisive, with planned housing developments in Matlock potentially adding to the increased flood risk from climate change in years ahead, but Steve feels there have been steps in the right direction
He said: “I’m very reassured by the way things have gone with the last couple of incidents. With Storm Babet in October, the projected river levels would have been catastrophic.
“We asked the county council for the pumps and they saved the shops around there from being inundated. I know the business owners are very appreciative.”
The wardens’ main responsibilities are focused around occasional periods – mostly in the autumn and winter – when boots are needed on the ground.
Steve said: “You’re checking river levels, identifying risks, notifying the authorities, and liaising with people in the area between the Premier Inn, Derwent Valley Vets and Matlock Green. With two of us now, we’ll try and go around together but if we need to we can split the work evenly.
“Anyone doing this would need to have communication skills, common sense and safety awareness, a reasonable level of fitness and good local knowledge.”
He added: “It also needs volunteers to live outside the main flood risk area. If your own home is vulnerable that’s going to be your primary concern. The wardens need to see the whole picture.
“The county council and the Environment Agency will provide protective equipment and training but there’s not a lot to learn. It’s more about familiarising yourself with the basics.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can email [email protected] for more information.