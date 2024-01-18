Controversial Derbyshire housing development gets green light depsite flooding fears

Plans for 75 homes on a hillside above a flood-hit Derbyshire town have received their final go-ahead despite concerns over drainage and sewer capacity.

At a Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting, councillors approved the plans from Homes by Honey for 75 houses off Chesterfield Road and Quarry Lane in Matlock.

They approved the reserved matters application, tying up the final details of the overall outline scheme approved in December 2022, despite clear indications that they wanted to reject the scheme due to flooding concerns.

Councillors felt flooding, drainage and sewage issues had not been resolved and were too significant – in an area which is frequently impacted by flood waters.

An artist's impression of what the 75-home housing development in Chesterfield Road, Matlock, could look like. Image from Honey and Nineteen47.

However, council officers and a legal note from Freeths, on behalf of the developers, outlined clearly that drainage, sewage and flooding could not be considered as part of the decision-making process for the reserved matters application.

Freeths said to do so would be “unlawful” and council officers said considering drainage now would run the risk of a judicial review – in the High Court – and at the very least an appeal to the Government planning inspectorate.

Cllr Steve Wain, Matlock’s volunteer flood warden for the past five years, told the meeting he was “genuinely concerned” about the surface water flow from developments in the Chesterfield Road area – including this one.

Planned swales and trenches to direct water on the site would not be sufficient, he said, and would back up and overspill, impacting surrounding existing homes and also eight proposed new-builds which face onto the planned floodwater collection ponds.

What the 75-home housing development in Chesterfield Road, Matlock, could look like. Image from Honey and Nineteen47.

He said residents in nearby Lumsdale have been left walking through human waste to get to their homes following recent flooding incidents, with the neighbourhood hit by the “stench of rotting human waste”.

Cllr Wain feared the 75-home plans would “exacerbate” this issue.

He said: “This is totally unacceptable in the 21st century but this is what we are accepting by continuing to approve large developments without comprehensive physical assessments.

“It is a shame that things have come to this and in my opinion, it comes down to a lack of rigorous scrutiny of the development plans supplied by the developers not only on this site but on many other sites.

An overview of the planned 75-home housing development in Chesterfield Road, Matlock, could look like. Image from Honey and Nineteen47.

“It is totally unacceptable for new owners to move into their houses on new developments genuinely believing that it is their forever home only to find that their home may flood and their garden, regularly in a lot of these developments, is waterlogged even in summer.”

Sarah Wills, agent for the developers, said the discussion of drainage would be an “unlawful derivation away from the council’s constitution”.

She said Severn Trent had confirmed the development would have “no adverse effect” on the surrounding system and could be accommodated.

Ms Wills confirmed that five of the homes on the site, which would be classed as “first homes” – affordable housing reserved for people with a proven local need – would fall below the national minimum space standards.

Meanwhile, the remaining affordable housing would have the minimum space required for the house size – 70 square metres.

Chris Whitmore, the council’s development manager, said: “Those matters (relating to drainage) sit outside the scope of this particular application, so while we are aware of the flooding and the issues that have been raised, they are matters of detail that we will have agreed as part of the conditions on the outline application.

“Discussing them now would be unlawful. You can raise them, but to refuse on those grounds would be unlawful and subject to judicial review. It is not unlawful to speak about it.”

Cllr Sue Burfoot said the council was poised to add to “an already failing system that no-one wants to address”.

She also asked why the developer would not build all houses to meet space standards.

Mr Whitmore said plenty of open market housing is often below space standards and the developer would not build such homes unless they felt they could sell them, with the idea of aiming the homes at young people and those looking to downsize.

He later said: “There is a real danger that planning is seen as a safety net for dealing with all matters relating to development. The Government are very clear that that is not how planning should work. “We shouldn’t be imposing additional restrictions or controls that sit outside the remit of planning.”

Cllr Robert Archer said: “It feels we haven’t got much of a choice (other than to approve the plans). Our hands are tied to an extent on the issue we have the biggest concerns about.”

Cllr Roger Shelley said: “Decisions have been made that perhaps were not scrutinised as much as they should have been at the time and we have been left carrying the can.”