23 heartbreaking photos show aftermath of Storm Babet as residents around Chesterfield take part in major clean-up
Heartbreaking photos show the aftermath of Storm Babet in Chesterfield.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:09 BST
The area was devastated when water levels reached a record high as rain battered the UK.
Roads were turned into muddy lakes and water engulfed a number of homes.
Properties were evacuated, with residents forced to find emergency accommodation but some may be unable to return home for months depending on the extent of the repair work needed to be carried out.
Derbyshire Times photographers captured these photos, showing neighbours in disbelief at the damage the flood water has caused in their community and the major clean-up they now face.
1 / 6