23 heartbreaking photos show aftermath of Storm Babet as residents around Chesterfield take part in major clean-up

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:09 BST

The area was devastated when water levels reached a record high as rain battered the UK.

Roads were turned into muddy lakes and water engulfed a number of homes.

Properties were evacuated, with residents forced to find emergency accommodation but some may be unable to return home for months depending on the extent of the repair work needed to be carried out.

Derbyshire Times photographers captured these photos, showing neighbours in disbelief at the damage the flood water has caused in their community and the major clean-up they now face.

Layonie Rawson runs The Anchor pub at the junction of Factory Street and Chatsworth Road in Brampton, which is currently closed after it was badly flooded. Layonie pictured with her damaged car.

1. Anchor pub

Layonie Rawson runs The Anchor pub at the junction of Factory Street and Chatsworth Road in Brampton, which is currently closed after it was badly flooded. Layonie pictured with her damaged car. Photo: Brian Eyre

Brampton Barbers, cleaning up after the flood. Carl Hague is pictured.

2. Chatsworth Road

Brampton Barbers, cleaning up after the flood. Carl Hague is pictured. Photo: Brian Eyre

A medical bed at the home of Richard Eden. Richard's daughter Emily has an aggressive form of cancer. Richard says Emily’s wish was to remain at home in her “comfort zone” and not in a hospice but the teen, who doesn’t have long to live, is now unlikely to return home.

3. Windermere Road, Clay Cross

A medical bed at the home of Richard Eden. Richard's daughter Emily has an aggressive form of cancer. Richard says Emily’s wish was to remain at home in her “comfort zone” and not in a hospice but the teen, who doesn’t have long to live, is now unlikely to return home. Photo: Brian Eyre

Neighbours Mark Allen, Richard Bargh and Richard Eden start the major clean-up after up to 40 homes were inundated when Press Brook in Clay Cross breached on Friday morning.

4. Windermere Road, Clay Cross

Neighbours Mark Allen, Richard Bargh and Richard Eden start the major clean-up after up to 40 homes were inundated when Press Brook in Clay Cross breached on Friday morning. Photo: Brian Eyre

