How you can help maintain the beauty of Peak District National Park with new campaign

The Peak District Proud Fund aims to raise money to buy equipment for community organisations to help care for the park.

Peak District National Park Foundation hopes the campaign will also raise awareness about problems posed by litter – including danger to wildlife and fire risks.

In the longer term, the fund aims to create a small grants pot for community organisations carrying out Peak District Proud activities, from litter picking to wildlife monitoring to tree planting.

Trustees, staff and volunteers from the foundation have already headed to the Monsal Trail for a litter pick.

Foundation chair Jen Lowthrop said: “It was great to get out on the Monsal Trail and do something positive to help care for this wonderful place.

“We can all be Peak District Proud. It’s about taking simple steps such as taking your litter home with you, not having BBQs when you’re visiting the national park and keeping your dog on a lead.

Litter pickers Steve Turner, Andrew McCloy, Claire Barlow, Sarah Wilks, Jen Lowthrop on the Monsal Trail.

“Nevertheless, litter continues to be a major challenge and we really appreciate the hard work of volunteers and community groups in tackling this problem.

"So, if you enjoy visiting our national park and want to give something back, please consider making a donation to our Peak District Proud Fund.”

Outdoor clothing company Solid Ground Outdoors has already made a contribution, and the foundation is urging other businesses and individuals to get on board.

A spokesman said: “We see it as a moral obligation to give back to national parks and will continue to do so.

"The launch of the Peak District Proud Fund coincides with the gradual welcome back to the national park for visitors following the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

"While it is great to see so many people out connecting with nature in the Peak District, it’s important that visitors enjoy the national park with understanding - to protect this special place for the wildlife that calls it home and for future generations of residents and visitors to enjoy.”

Donations can be made at www.peakdistrictfoundation.org.uk/peak-district-proud