Chatsworth estate will host temporary campsite for first time
Campers will be able to pitch their tent on Chatsworth’s country estate for the first time this summer.
A new pop-up campsite opens in July as part of a relaxation in rules which will enable landowners to open up temporary campsites without planning permission.
Richard Palmer, managing director for Devonshire Hotels & Restaurants Group who will be operating the site, says: “It’s the first time that we’ve set up a campsite on the estate. Our holiday cottages are always popular, and with this year’s domestic holiday boom, have almost sold out already from now until September. The pop-up campsite is another way for us to welcome people onto the estate for more than just a day trip. It means that they can enjoy the best of Chatsworth’s natural beauty, and have the whole of the Peak District on the doorstep.”
The 50-pitch site will be on the edge of the 1,800-acre estate, near Baslow. A half-hour stroll across rolling fields and gardens will take guests to Chatsworth House.
Portable toilets, shower and washing-up facilities will be provided, along with drinking water and waste disposal including recycling. Well-behaved dogs are welcome, and barbecues and fire pits are allowed.
Chatsworth Camping at Baslow will be open from July 12 to September 6. Pitches cost from £28 per night. Book now at pitchup.com.
Dan Yates, founder of Pitchup.com, says “Chatsworth is a great example of the many temporary sites that will be open over the peak summer months, giving people access to stay in locations that just wouldn’t otherwise be available.”
