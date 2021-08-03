Fears major housing development will 'utterly change' quiet north Derbyshire community

Plans for the new homes on Coupe Lane, Old Tupton, have been resubmitted to North East Derbyshire District Council.

The move has sparked anger in the village from people who first launched their opposition to the development in 2017.

"We thought it had gone away,” Old Tupton resident Carole Johnson, 77, said.

The fields at Holmgate

“You will struggle to find anyone in favour of it. Everyone is opposed, from political parties to residents, doctors and schools.”

Carole says she fears the application will be passed ‘through the back door’ despite the strong opposition and help from Conservative MP for North East Derbyshire, Lee Rowley.

"It is madness,” she said. “If they keep building like this, the village will stretch almost to Ashover. We need some flora and fauna around us.

"This is a very nice village with a mixed community and everyone blends together. When someone has a problem, we rally together.

"During lockdown we all supported each other. We fear this development will utterly change all that.”

The new revised plans were pitched to North East Derbyshire District Council last month – and prompted an immediate backlash from dozens of villagers who have written to object.

Carole says she is most concerned about the loss of green space, traffic, the impact on local infrastructure and concerns about flooding.

"Our garden was flooded much of last winter,” Carole said. “The water will seep down from this development if it goes ahead. There seems to be no consideration of the people who already live here.”

Mrs C Johnson, of Old Tupton, wrote in a letter to the Derbyshire Times: “All the residents and local agencies and Clay Cross Parish Council raised serious concerns as to why this must not go ahead in 2017.

"So now it has been resubmitted in 2021. I have to ask why?

“Well I can see from this application that North East state openly only a small proportion of applications are determined at a planning committee.

“How is that fair or reasonable? This has a huge, insurmountable affect on Old Tupton.”

Residents have raised concerns about increased congestion along Coupe Lane and at several other junctions, flooding and the impact on services and amenities including GPs.

Mr Rowley has urged people to make their voices heard and has organised an online meeting for those concerned.

"If any local resident is concerned about this application, I would encourage them to raise their concerns to the district council now so that they are considered when a decision is made later in the year,” Mr Rowley added.

Developers the Pegasus Group promise ‘a high quality development that is sensitive to the local context’.

Carole says a full council meeting should discuss the plans and every letter of objection be taken into account.