Dramatic drone footage shows aftermath of massive wildfire on Peak District moorland

Walton resident Sean Morgan had the day off from his job as a postman on Wednesday, April 9, so took his drones out to the scene where fire crews from Chesterfield, Matlock and Bolsover had battled for several hours the day before to extinguish the blaze.

While the fire was eventually contained, these new images show the extent of the damage, which is likely to have lasting consequences for the area’s sensitive flora and fauna.

They also provide another timely reminder of the dangers from lighting outdoor fires anywhere in the national park, or discarding cigarettes or litter, with the recent run of warm and dry weather creating particularly risky ground conditions.

An unexplained fire on nearby Howden Moor on March 21 caused £30,000 worth of damage and devastated two square kilometres of wildlife habitats.

The Beeley Moor fire started as routine controlled burning, intended to manage the landscape, but spread rapidly due to strong winds.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service wildfire lead Mark King, said: “I would like to extend my thanks to the attending fire crews who worked in challenging conditions to limit further spread of the fire and bring the incident to the quickest and safest conclusion, to protect residents, wildlife and the local ecosystem.”

For safety guidance on fires in the national park, see peakdistrict.gov.uk/visiting/frequently-asked-questions/faqs-wildfires.

For more of Sean’s drone shots of Derbyshire, follow the Facebook page Chesterfield And Surrounding Areas Droneography.

Beeley Moor Fire The normally grassy hillside now looks more like a barren lunar landscape.

Beeley Moor blaze Wildfires can have catastrophic effects for local biodiversity, but they can also weaken natural flood defences.

Beeley Moor blaze The moorlands of the Peak District National Park are of global environmental importance, dominated by large expanses of blanket bog and upland heath.