Shocking drone shots raise fresh concern about derelict Chesterfield heritage site Brampton Manor

Walton resident Sean Morgan, who works out of the Royal Mail Alfreton delivery office, recently invested in a small fleet of drones to take his amateur interest in photography to new heights.

Sean, 52, said: “I enjoy taking photos and being able to show people how different things look from the air, and seeing things you normally can’t from the ground.”

He has spent the past few weeks venturing out around town to test out his cameras, and on one of his missions stopped off near Brampton Manor.

Sean said: “I went down to take some photos of the old industrial land off Chatsworth Road, behind Morrisons, and while I was there I thought I’d take a look at Brampton Manor.

“It’s all fenced off now, but it’s a Chesterfield landmark and somewhere that people would recognise. I just thought it would be interesting to see what it looks like now.”

Dating back to around 1600, the house and its grounds most recently operated as a pub, restaurant and wedding venue.

The owners received planning permission in 2021 to redevelop the complex into several apartments, and the doors were closed soon after.

Since then, the most obvious signs of activity on the site have come from vandals.

Sean said: “I was there early on a Sunday morning, so you’d expect it to be quiet, but there were no signs of work taking place, no machinery or anything like that. It’s all just derelict.”

The photos may cause some alarm to heritage conservationists, given the barn on the site is classed as a scheduled monument of national importance and has been placed on the Heritage at Risk register by Historic England.

The main house and its walls, gates and railings are also grade II listed, and a gazebo in the grounds has grade II* status.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins is among those who have previously called on the owners to better protect the site. Sean said: “I was only there to take some interesting photos. I don’t know much about all the heritage stuff, so I wouldn’t know what to look for, but as far as I can see nothing is being done to preserve the place. It doesn’t look like it’s being well cared for.”

The Derbyshire Times spoke to a representative for the site’s owners this week, but at the time of publication they had not provided any response to our questions.